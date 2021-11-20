Northglenn PD arrest woman in connection to hit and run

Police arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection to the crash.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The Northglenn Police Department (NPD) arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection to a hit and run that happened on Friday night at the intersection of E. 112th Ave. and Washington St.

NPD said when they responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m. on Friday they found a 35-year-old woman who had been hit by a vehicle. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries.

At 9:22 p.m. on Friday police were asking for the communities help in locating the person who hit the woman.

Police announced at 7:19 a.m. on Saturday that they arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection to the crash. NPD said the suspect knew the victim.

NPD did not release the name of the suspect or her charges.

