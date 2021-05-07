No injuries reported after firefighters put out house fire in Northglenn neighborhood

Smoke was visible from the fire which happened in a neighborhood northeast of West 104th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Firefighters were able to quickly put out a house fire that was reported Friday morning in a Northglenn neighborhood.

Nearby residents were evacuated, according to a tweet from North Metro Fire.

The homeowners were not home when the fire started, firefighters said, and no injuries were reported. A dog did die in the fire.

Sky9 video showed the burn area impacting the back of the home, which is off Ura Lane in a subdivision northeast of 104th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

There's no word yet on what caused the blaze. Fire crews were expected to stay in the area Friday morning to put out remaining hot spots and begin an investigation.

Westminster Fire, Northglenn Fire and Thornton Fire were also called to the scene to assist.

