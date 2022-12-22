Fire destroys Northglenn home

No one was injured in the fire that displaced a family on Thursday morning.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Five people escaped safely when a fire ripped through a home in Northglenn on Thursday morning.

North Metro Fire Rescue (NMFR) said the fire, which occurred near West 103rd Avenue and North Pecos Street, was called in just after 9 a.m. The fire spread quickly, and fire crews had to take a defensive position for firefighters' safety due to the home potentially collapsing, NMFR said.

The extreme cold also presented challenges for crews fighting the blaze, officials said. Photos released by NMFR showed frost forming on firefighters' hoses.

No one was injured in the fire, and fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes, officials said.

NMFR said they were unsure whether any pets were inside the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation, North Metro Fire said.

Thornton Fire, Westminster Fire, Adams County Fire and Federal Heights Fire all responded to help extinguish the fire.

