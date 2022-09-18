Northglenn Police searching for shooting suspect

Northglenn Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting a 22-year-old at a house party.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The Northglenn Police Department (NPD) are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a house party.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 11 p.m. near Muriel Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses described an altercation that ended with another person being shot.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by family and is in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a newer model, 4-door, silver Chrysler 300.

NPD is asking for anyone with any information to contact Sergeant McNeilly at (303) 450-8953 or mmcneilly@northglenn.org.

