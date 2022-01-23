Suspect wanted for assault on officer in Northglenn

Police said an officer attempted to remove the man from his truck when he accelerated from the parked position, throwing the officer to the ground.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The Northglenn Police Department (NPD) is looking for a man accused of assaulting a police officer Saturday night.

According to NPD, officers responded to the 10700 block of Acoma Street for reports of two suspicious men in a truck who reportedly had a weapon.

Police said the officers attempted to contact one of the men, who was sitting in the driver's seat of the truck. The man refused to comply with the officer's request, NPD said.

That's when officers attempted to remove the man from the car, according to police. NPD said as the officers were trying to remove him from the truck the man hit the gas, throwing one officer to the ground. The suspect then fled the scene of the incident, according to NPD.

The officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released, NPD said.

Police said after the incident, they attempted to conduct a tactical vehicle intervention. The suspect's vehicle is described as a blue Ford F-150. The suspect is pictured below.

Anyone who knows the suspect or has additional information on the incident is asked to call 303-450-8868.

