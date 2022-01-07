Northglenn sees drop in water supply due to vandalism on Berthoud Pass

The destruction of water diversion gates in Grand County caused a sudden decrease in water to residents in Northglenn.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Vandalism to water diversion gates on Berthoud Pass caused a "sudden and significant" decrease in water supply in the City of Northglenn last week.

A water ditch on Berthoud Pass diverts water through a system of gates to Northglenn. After the city reported a decrease in water output from Grand County last week, staff found that several of those gates had been intentionally destroyed or damaged, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The decrease in water flow could results in "monumental" losses for Northglenn, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

“This type of crime is extremely concerning and is in no way victimless," said Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin. "The residents of the City of Northglenn are directly impacted by this vandalism.”

Northglenn City Manager Heather Geyer said this was a serious issue.

“Our city depends on this water source, and many others count on a steady water flow down the line from us," Geyer said.

The incident was still under investigation. Geyer asked that anyone with information to come forward.

"We will do everything we can to protect our resource," she said. "Respecting the ownership of water rights is critical to fair and equitable distribution of this precious resource in Colorado.”

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Grand County Sheriff's Office at 970-725-3343 or so_investigations@co.grand.co.us.

