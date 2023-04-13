x
Nuggets fans can order a KFC meal named after #27

Nuggets fans can now say, "I'll take the 'Jamal Murray Meal,'" at KFC – the 12-piece chicken nugget meal with dipping sauces, fries, biscuit and a lemon-lime soda.
Credit: kusa
Nuggets #27 Jamal Murray teams up with KFC to offer fans a "clutch" meal.

DENVER — Nuggets fans can now order up a meal named after one of Denver's favorite "clutch" players on the team – #27 now has a Kentucky Fried Chicken meal named after him. 

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray has teamed up with KFC and Starry Lemon Lime to bring "nuggets" fans a meal combo named after the fan favorite. The 12-piece Original Recipe chicken nugget "Jamal Murray Meal" comes with Buffalo and Ranch dipping sauces, fries, a biscuit and a lemon-lime soda. 

Murray announced the meal by posting to social media, "Clutch class is in session," which makes reference to Murray's style of play with game-winning "clutch" plays. 

If you want to try out the Murray meal, it's only available through the KFC app or website. 

The cost of the meal runs around $10 – although the price can vary depending on what location you purchase the combo from. 

The meal features new KFC nuggets and can be found nationwide.

Credit: kusa
KFC's Twitter account had a little fun with Murray's announcement, tweeting out:

