Nuggets fans can order a KFC meal named after #27

Nuggets fans can now say, "I'll take the 'Jamal Murray Meal,'" at KFC – the 12-piece chicken nugget meal with dipping sauces, fries, biscuit and a lemon-lime soda.

DENVER — Nuggets fans can now order up a meal named after one of Denver's favorite "clutch" players on the team – #27 now has a Kentucky Fried Chicken meal named after him.

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray has teamed up with KFC and Starry Lemon Lime to bring "nuggets" fans a meal combo named after the fan favorite. The 12-piece Original Recipe chicken nugget "Jamal Murray Meal" comes with Buffalo and Ranch dipping sauces, fries, a biscuit and a lemon-lime soda.

Murray announced the meal by posting to social media, "Clutch class is in session," which makes reference to Murray's style of play with game-winning "clutch" plays.

Clutch Class is in session. I’m teaming up with @starrylemonlime and @kfc to bring you the ultimate flavor combo: KFC Chicken Nuggets and Starry.



Get my meal on the KFC app or https://t.co/zoBhFpNGd6! #KFCPartner #StarryPartnerhttps://t.co/mbnceaup4n pic.twitter.com/wGDLiHGZFT — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) April 11, 2023

If you want to try out the Murray meal, it's only available through the KFC app or website.

The cost of the meal runs around $10 – although the price can vary depending on what location you purchase the combo from.

The meal features new KFC nuggets and can be found nationwide.

KFC's Twitter account had a little fun with Murray's announcement, tweeting out:

Would you say we made the team 👉👈 — KFC (@kfc) April 11, 2023

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.