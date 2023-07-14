Concerns about crowds expressed over radio before firetruck hit Denver Police sergeant during Nuggets parade

Six minutes after expressing concerns, the firetruck called out a medical emergency, audio shows.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Audio obtained by 9NEWS this week reveals concerns about crowds before a firetruck hit Denver Police Sgt. Justin Dodge, who recently had his leg amputated.

Dodge, a Denver Police SWAT officer, was injured during the Nuggets Championship parade last month. He was trying to keep back the crowd from a firetruck carrying players Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray when his leg was clipped by the truck's tire, dragging him underneath.

Before the accident, the directions given over radio to trucks involved the parade were clear.

"Keep moving, keep moving," a driver gets told.

The audio shows that the farther the truck carrying Jokic and Murray got into the route, the harder it got to advance. That firetruck was called, "Tower 15."

"Tower 15 is still fighting crowds, they're just getting ready to turn right on 14th from Broadway," the dispatch audio says.

It got harder for the truck because crews removed barriers behind the parade, and then people flooded the streets.

According to the dispatch audio:

"Unified Command to Tower 15, are you going to be able to make that turn?"

"We made the turn to 13th, we're heading down."

"Tower 15, Command is thinking your challenge is going to be getting onto Cherokee. Sheriffs are on the way to create space for you."

"We have a lot of police on our six right now."

Six minutes after that exchange, the concerns became reality.

"Command, Tower 15, we ... have an emergency, medical emergency right now. ... Medical emergency, cop fell down in front of us," the truck communicates after the firetruck hit Dodge.

"We're going to need an ambulance," the truck communicates.

At first, dispatch told the truck to continue.

"Tower 15, you have to move forward as soon as you get clearance from the Police in front of you. Yes, move forward," the truck was ordered.

Then the truck got told to stop.

"Command is directing stay where you're at."

"That's affirmative, they're going to escort everybody off the rig."

This week, Colorado State Patrol Maj. Brandon Means, a friend of Dodge's, told 9NEWS that Doge was rushed to Denver Health, where he had three surgeries before he was released.

Not long ago, during a follow-up appointment, doctors decided he needed the amputation in a fourth surgery. Means said Dodge got the surgery on Friday and was released from the hospital Monday night.

Means and his friends decided to do something for the family. They created a website, sgtjustindodge.com, where people can be directed to the Denver Police Foundation’s website to make a donation that will benefit Dodge and his family. The website also has information on a jiu-jitsu event in August that will benefit Dodge’s family. Means said the event will help people come together.

This article includes previous reporting by Steve Staeger.