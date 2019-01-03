VAIL, Colo. — A Vail fire lieutenant who was on his way to work was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle after he had stopped to provide assistance to victims of an earlier crash, according to a release from the department.

The multi-vehicle accident occurred around 6:15 Friday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near mile marker 168.

Colorado State Patrol Eagle

According to the fire department, the Lt. Scott Bridges, who was not officially on duty, had stopped to provide assistance at that accident and was outside of his vehicle when he was struck.

“Too often we see accidents occur because motorists do not slow down during inclement weather,” said Fire Chief Mark Novak in a release. ”We are thankful our firefighter was not more seriously injured and we want to recognize his selfless actions in helping others.”

Bridges, 45, was transported to Vail Health and is being treated for serious injuries. Three other people were also transported to the hospital as a result of the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.

