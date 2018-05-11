A man was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting on U.S. 6 in Clear Creek Canyon.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a trooper saw what he thought was an abandoned vehicle in a pullout along the highway near mile post 267 just after 8 p.m. Sunday. He ran the plate and found it was wanted out of Denver.

He then saw two people sleeping in the vehicle and called for backup since it was connected to a felony charge, and deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Golden Police Department came in to help as the trooper initiated a felony stop.

Major Steve Garcia with CSP says the vehicle began to drive forward, then something happened that is under investigation that led to shots being fired by law enforcement officers from CSP and Jeffco Sheriff. The vehicle then went down the embankment and into the creek.

A spokesperson for Jeffco Sheriff says one trooper and one deputy fired their weapons, but it's not clear which one shot the suspect.

The male driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A girl in the car was also hurt, but her minor injuries were from crashing into the creek. No officers were injured.

A Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident.

A miles-long stretch of U.S. 6 is expected to be shut down for hours. Traffic was backed up for some time as motorists already on U.S. 6 had to be let through or diverted back down the highway.

You can check if U.S. 6 has reopened by using the Colorado Department of Transportation's website.

