Shooting involving Glendale officers under investigation

A Glendale Police officer and another man were injured in the incident, according to Denver Police.

GLENDALE, Colo. — A man is in critical condition and a Glendale Police officer is hurt after an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), Glendale officers were making contact with an unresponsive man in a pickup truck in the northbound lanes of South Colorado Boulevard near Alameda Avenue when shots were fired, and the man was hit by gunfire.

A Glendale Police spokesman said the incident happened within Denver city limits, right near the Glendale line.

That man accelerated in reverse, DPD said, crashing into an unmarked Glendale Police SUV with an officer inside.

The man was taken into custody, DPD said, then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The officer in the SUV was taken to the hospital by another officer, DPD said, and his condition is unclear at this time.

A DPD commander said he didn't have any information about whether the man in the truck had a weapon.

The incident will be investigated by the Denver Police Department, the Denver District Attorney's Office, and the Aurora Police Department, DPD said.