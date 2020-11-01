GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) is reporting an officer-involved shooting that has caused the closure of Interstate 70 near New Castle.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, GCSO deputies and law enforcement officers and first responders from various agencies responded to an officer-involved shooting at around 2 p.m.

The shooting occurred along Interstate 70 between mile markers 105 and 109, the release says. I-70 is closed in that area, and traffic is being diverted to Highways 6 and 24 immediately north of the interstate.

The public is asked to stay away from the area.

The Ninth Judicial District has activated a Critical Incident Team to investigate the incident, according to the release.

It is not clear at this time whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.