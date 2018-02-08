COLORADO SPRINGS — An officer and a suspect were both shot during an incident early Thursday morning near East Platte Ave and East Boulder St., according to our sister station KOAA.

The officer who was shot was critically injured, a KOAA reporter who was at the scene reported. There was no information about the suspect's condition.

Colorado Springs Police released very little information on Twitter about the circumstances of the incident but said they planned to hold a press conference at 6:30 a.m.

