2 officers charged after woman hit by train while in police car

The woman is also facing a charge in connection with the alleged road rage incident she was detained for.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two officers are facing charges after a woman was hit by a train while detained in a police car in Platteville on Sept. 17. The woman is also facing a charge in connection with the alleged road rage incident she was detained for.

The Weld County District Attorney's Office on Monday filed the charges against all three suspects.

Officer Jordan Steinke with the Fort Lupton Police Department is charged with:

One count of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, a felony

One count of second-degree assault, a felony

One count of reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor

Sgt. Pablo Vazquez with the Platteville Police Department is charged with:

Five counts of reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor

One count of obstructing a highway or other passageway

One count of careless driving, a traffic offense

One count of parking where prohibited

The woman who was hit, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, is charged with one count of felony menacing. She is accused of pointing a gun at another driver in a road rage incident.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

