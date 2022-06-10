2 officers charged after woman hit by train while in police car

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two officers are facing charges after a woman was hit by a train while detained in a police car in Platteville on Sept. 17. The woman is also facing a charge in connection with the alleged road rage incident she was detained for.
> Video from Oct. 6: 'I didn't know she was in my car': Platteville officer described train incident in body camera footage
The Weld County District Attorney's Office on Monday filed the charges against all three suspects.
Officer Jordan Steinke with the Fort Lupton Police Department is charged with:
- One count of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, a felony
- One count of second-degree assault, a felony
- One count of reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor
Sgt. Pablo Vazquez with the Platteville Police Department is charged with:
- Five counts of reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor
- One count of obstructing a highway or other passageway
- One count of careless driving, a traffic offense
- One count of parking where prohibited
The woman who was hit, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, is charged with one count of felony menacing. She is accused of pointing a gun at another driver in a road rage incident.
This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.
RELATED: 'I didn't know she was in my car': Platteville officer described train incident in body camera footage
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.