AURORA, Colo. — Two people are dead following an officer-involved shooting in Aurora that began when a homeowner reported an armed man was inside his home acting erratically.

Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers received a 911 call from a resident inside the home in the 1400 block of South Kenton Street, according to a release from Aurora police. The caller said a person inside the home was armed with a firearm and was acting erratically.

As officers arrived they heard active gunfire and were confronted by an armed adult man who was wearing body armor, a news release said.

"Anytime an officer encounters someone with body armor that certainly captures your attention and heightens your awareness to the situation," said Crystal McCoy, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department. "We don't know why. We don't know much about the people involved today."

The armed male exchanged gunfire with officers. He was struck, which stopped the ongoing and active threat, the release said.

Minutes later, officers discovered another adult man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

"What we do know is someone from inside the home called 911," McCoy said. "And we have two deceased people, so at least that many people were involved."

Both the armed suspect and the injured man who was found lying on the floor were transported to the hospital. Both died from their injuries.

The investigation is being handled by the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit in conjunction with the Denver Police Department. That's due to the passage of Senate Bill 15-219 which requires law enforcement agencies to team up with neighboring agencies to investigate officer-involved shootings.

Anyone who might have witnessed this incident to call Agent Randy Hansen with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6710.

