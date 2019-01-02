ASPEN, Colo. (AP) - State and county officials are working together on a study to learn more about the movements of one of the major elk herds in the Roaring Fork Valley.

The Aspen Times reports the six-year study will focus on the Avalanche Elk Herd. The herd's territory includes the Maroon Bells, Marble and Redstone areas.

Program director Gary Tennenbaum says Pitkin County Open Space and Trails is providing $54,000 in the first year. Colorado Parks and Wildlife will provide additional funding as well as biologists to monitor the research.

Tennenbaum says the study could produce data that is "crucial to a better understanding the needs of elk and their use of county open space."

The study will monitor movements of the elk herd and also help determine if recreational use of backcountry lands is affecting the herd.

Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/

