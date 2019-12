WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A fire at an oil site near the Boulder-Weld county line sent seven people to the hospital Monday night.

Mountain View Fire Chief David Beebe said they received the call just after 8:30 p.m.

Beebe said no one suffered critical injuries.

The fire happened off of Weld County Road 20 1/2 near E. County Line Road. That's about a mile and a half south of Highway 119 near Longmont.

