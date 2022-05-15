Pile of old Christmas trees catches fire near Denver neighborhood

The fire happened Saturday night near a Denver parks facility. There was no threat to any building, but the flames made families who live nearby uneasy.

DENVER — A fire near Havana Street and East Smith Road in northeast Denver Saturday night burned old Christmas trees that were going to be turned into mulch. There was no threat to any building, but the flames made families who live nearby uneasy.

From videos posted online, the fire near a Denver parks department facility looked bad. It was so big that it caught the attention of neighbors in Central Park.

"There's a lot of concern about how close it was to the neighborhood," Sarah Gomez-Marwitz said. "Do we need to evacuate? How are we going to know? Where can we find information?"

The fire was pretty small and didn't spread, but its proximity to homes still made Gomez-Marwitz nervous because she knows what could happen.

"I had a light list and after the Marshall Fire is when I started thinking really hard about a more solid list," she said. "There is a lot more concern about a fire happening close to homes, and people are talking about having a go-bag ready, especially on a high wind day."

The Marshall Fire in Boulder County showed people wildfires don't just happen in wide open spaces. Residential areas are vulnerable to devastation too. Even small fires are making more families pay attention and stay prepared.

"If it was windy like it has been in the past few weeks, it could have been really bad for a lot of homes," she said.

The city hosted a mulch giveaway Saturday at the facility near where this fire happened. 9NEWS reached out to the City of Denver to see if the fire happened on property it owns. We also asked why Christmas trees would still be out in the sun when fire risk is so high. A spokesperson got back to us but didn't know details about the fire.

Denver Fire said it isn't investigating a cause because nothing of value was lost.

