Disturbance leads to shooting in Old Town

A Fort Collins officer working foot patrol in Old Town heard multiple gunshots and later found a victim with gunshot wounds.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A disturbance in Old Town resulted in a shooting on Saturday morning.

According to the Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS), an officer working foot patrol in Old Town heard multiple gunshot wounds in the area of South College Ave. and East Oak St.. When the officer arrived in the area, they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The officer rendered aid to the victim before they were transported to the hospital. FCPS said the victim had serious injuries.

Police said that after their investigation, they learned that the shooting stemmed from a disturbance between two people earlier in the night. FCPS said the victim was one of the people in the disturbance.

Detectives have identified and contacted the people involved in the shooting and are investigating the incident. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

“Old Town is a special place to many of us who live in Fort Collins and Northern Colorado. It is a place to come and enjoy our friends, family, and many of the local businesses we love,” said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda, “There is no place for violence anywhere in our city but is especially problematic in a busy location that puts so many innocent people at risk. I’m grateful to our District One Officers who responded towards the danger and rendered aid to the victim and to our Detectives who diligently worked this case to identify and contact those involved.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Detective Stuart Music at 970-416-2575 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-416-2575.

