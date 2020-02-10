Crews respond to fire at old White Fence Farm

West Metro Fire Rescue said an outbuilding was fully engulfed at the former Lakewood restaurant.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — West Metro Fire Rescue was responding to a fire Friday afternoon at the former White Fence Farm restaurant in Lakewood, according to a WMFR spokesperson.

The fire was reported at 1:49 p.m. at the restaurant at 6263 W. Jewell Ave. and the spokesperson said an outbuilding was fully engulfed.

The cause was under investigation, according to WMFR.

The White Fence Farm closed in October 2018 and was due to be torn down.

The restaurant, which is also known for its farm-like setting with attractions that include a petting farm, gift shop, duck pond, stage and dining hall, ran into financial difficulty.

Charlie Wilson first opened White Fence Farm in July 1973 after converting it from a working hay and cattle farm into the restaurant it became.