Olde Town Arvada suspect interacted with police 2 weeks before shooting, newly-released video shows

The Arvada Police Department on Tuesday released new video and documents related to the investigation into Officer Gordon Beesley's June 21 death.

ARVADA, Colo. — The man who police say killed an officer before being killed by a good Samaritan in Olde Town Arvada in June had confronted officers in an unrelated incident two weeks before the shooting, according to newly-released information.

Beesley was killed after being called to investigate a suspicious person in Olde Town Square. As he walked through an alley, 59-year-old Ronald Troyke got out of his truck with a shotgun, ran after Beesley and shot him twice, according to Arvada police.

The suspect then ran back to his truck, retrieved another gun, and ran back toward Olde Town Square, where good Samaritan Johnny Hurley confronted him and shot him with a handgun, according to police. Hurley was killed when another officer saw him holding the suspect's rifle and fired at him, mistakenly assuming Hurley was the active shooter, according to the autopsy report.

According to police, Troyke had interacted with Arvada officers while they arrested an unrelated person on outstanding warrants on June 7. Troyke recorded part of that encounter on his cell phone, according to police.

Beesley was not involved in the June 7 incident, which happened at the Olde Town Library. According to a police report, two officers went to the library to serve a man with paperwork for trespassing. When the man refused to provide his real name, officers arrested him, according to the report. They eventually determined he had warrants.

After the man was taken into custody, a passerby, who police later identified as Troyke, came running into the area. He screamed at the officers and began filming them, according to the police report, which did not identify Troyke by name.

The 66-second video from Troyke's cell phone was also released Tuesday.

In it, he can be heard saying, "Because you're sovereign citizens, that's why I'm filming you. Every movement a sovereign citizen makes, every word they speak, needs to be filmed. Because you guys are terrible people, man. Not all of youse are, but there's too many that aren't no good, so we have to assume all of youse are bad."

"Youse do all the things to people you don't want done to yourself, and we're supposed to appreciate your kind, right?" he said later in the video. "I know not all of youse are bad, but there's too many that shouldn't be a police officer, and if you don't agree with me, you're brainwashed."

Police said Troyke later referenced that interaction in writings found on his person and in his apartment after the June 21 shooting.

Police released two handwritten letters they said were written by Troyke.

"Did you get the message. the officers I encountered in front of the library in old town should have taking me more seriously if they thought that was funny I hope they are still laughing. Do you understand sovereign citizens," one letter begins.

"So you found my place," the other letter begins. "I knew you would. If I could of rigged this place to explode I would of. No bomb making knowledge."

The letter also references the Aurora Police Department.

"I dedicate what I did to AurorA PD. Especially those officers involved in the killing and mocking of Elijah McClain," the letter says.

According to the report, officers also found a three-page handwritten note in Troyke's wallet after his death.

"In it he indicated that he had intentionally planned on killing Arvada Police officers," an officer said in the report.

According to documents released earlier this month, a note police found taped to the suspect's bedroom wall, along with his YouTube viewing history, indicated he planned the shooting because of a hatred for police officers. Police said the evidence shows the shooting was a "pre-planned attack on the Arvada Police Department with the intent to kill Arvada Police Officers."

