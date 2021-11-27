Alcohol suspected in crash that killed woman

The Aurora Police Department said this is the 38th deadly crash in the city this year.

AURORA, Colo. — One person is dead, and another person is injured after a crash in Aurora on Saturday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

APD said they investigated a crash around midnight on Saturday at the intersection of North Airport Boulevard and East 6th Avenue. Police found a Ford SUV and Nissan Sedan that had just been in a crash.

APD said the passenger in the front seat of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was transported to the hospital with a broken leg. Police said the driver of the Ford was not injured.

Investigators with APD believe that the Nissan was driving northbound on Airport Boulevard and ran the red light. Police said they believe the Nissan hit the Ford who was heading eastbound on 6th Avenue.

Police believe that alcohol may be a contributing factor in the crash.

ADP said the person who died in the crash was a woman. Police said the identity of the woman will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once her family have been notified.

