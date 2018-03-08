PARK COUNTY — One person has died and one person is injured after a hot air balloon made a hard landing Friday morning in Park County.

Two pilots and nine passengers were aboard the balloon at the time. Peter Knudson, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, said the hard landing was reported just before 8:20 a.m. on High Chaparral Road.

The envelope (or balloon) portion of the aircraft collapsed upon impact, Knudson said.

The balloon, operated by Colorado Hot Air Balloon Rides, was in the air for around an hour before the landing.

One passenger was airlifted to a hospital in Colorado Springs, where she later died.

According to the Park County Government website, the circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation by the FAA, NTSB, and Park County Coroner's Office.

The website says the passenger's identity will be released once her family has been notified.

One other person had minor injuries, according to Park County Government spokesperson Kim Castellano.

It’s unclear what led up to the hard landing.

