1 person injured after possible home explosion in Firestone

The explosion was reported in the Stoneridge Neighborhood around 2:30 p.m.

FIRESTONE, Colo. — One person was injured and taken to the hospital following a possible home explosion on Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood of Firestone, according to a Facebook post from the Frederick-Firestone Protection District (FFPD).

The agency responded to the home in the Stoneridge Neighborhood around 2:30 p.m., but did not provide a street or address of the home involved. Around 3:15 p.m., FFPD said the incident was "stabilized".

One person who was injured was taken to the hospital. No information was provided about his or her condition. A pet was also rescued from the home, according to FFPD.

While the situation has stabilized, crews will remain at the scene for mitigation and safety effort. They're also working to determine the cause.

People are still urged to avoid the area due to the increased presence of emergency crews.