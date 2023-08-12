1 injured after Northglenn home caught fire

North Metro Fire said two people were medically evaluated and cleared on scene and one person was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — North Metro Fire said it responded to a fire at a Northglenn home around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

The agency said the fire started ner an unattached garage outside the home, located at the corner of Lou Drive and Fred Street. Some propane tanks that were nearby also caught fire, causing explosion sounds.

The fire caused damage to the home as well as a neighboring one, said the department— two residents were medically assessed and cleared on scene and one was taken to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening for further evaluation.

The agency said they are investigating the cause of the fire.

(1/3) North Metro Fire responded to a structure fire at 9:45 am at the corner of Lou Dr. and Fred St. in Northglenn. The fire began outside near the unattached garage. Nearby propane tanks caught on fire causing explosion sounds. #northglenn pic.twitter.com/g0Mz7oQTgQ — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) August 12, 2023

