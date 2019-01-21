ASPEN, Colo. — An avalanche outside of Aspen has claimed the life of one individual, according to a tweet Monday from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said in its tweet that its office was notified of an avalanche in the area of the Markley Hut.

The Markley Hut, built in 1964, is part of the 10th Mountain Hut Association and is available for reservations throughout the year. It is located at the foot of Green Mountain in the Express Creek drainage above Ashcroft and south of Aspen, according to the 10th Mountain Hut Association.

"The slide caught one individual and has claimed the life of that individual," the Sheriff's Office said in its tweet.

That individual was a backcountry tourer staying with a group at the Markley Hut, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

"The group located and extricated the tourer from the snow and tried to revive them, but their effort was unsuccessful," CAIC says on its website.

Mountain Rescue Aspen, a volunteer organization that works to save lives through rescue and mountain safety education, is making a plan, the Sheriff's Office said.

This developing story will be updated as more information comes available.

