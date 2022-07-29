1 person hurt after fire in Aurora

Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a two-story multi-family residence on East Radcliff Place around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

AURORA, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a fire in Aurora early Friday morning.

Firefighters with Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to a two-story multi-family residence in the 16300 block of East Radcliff Place around 3:30 a.m. Friday. That is west of the intersection of Quincy Avenue and South Buckley Road.

By 5 a.m. the fire was under control, but there was still an "active" natural gas leak, AFR said in a tweet.

There is heavy damage to the floor on the second level of the residence, so firefighters are having to be extra cautious as they work the scene, the agency said.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this point.

