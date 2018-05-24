FORT MORGAN - One person was shot at the Walmart store in Fort Morgan around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, the district attorney for the area said.

Brittny Lewton, 13th Judicial District Attorney, told 9NEWS there was an officer-involved shooting at the store at 1300 Barlow Rd. The 13th Judicial District Attorney serves Morgan and Kit Carson counties.

The only person injured was the suspect, Lewton said. That person's condition is not known.

Law enforcement in Northeast Colorado was given a heads-up by law enforcement in New Mexico that there was a potentially armed-and-dangerous suspect headed to their area.

Fort Morgan police are investigating.

