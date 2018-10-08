DENVER — Along the wide expanse of Broadway is a small table set up by a woman with an idea of a better way to reach people who are homeless.

"We wanted to try to see if we set up a table and see if we could pull folks towards us," Elisabeth Francis, said. "This is a pilot project. This is the first day we’re doing it."

Fraser is a Clinical Outreach Worker for the St. Francis Center. Though this was planned already, she says it is important to be out one day after the triple homicide of people who appeared to be homeless. The bodies of two men and a woman were found behind a business at Broadway and I-25.

"I know I'm worried that it might be someone that I know because we do meet lots of people out here on a regular basis," Francis said.

South Broadway, according to Francis is growing with homelessness along with different parts of Denver.

"On South Broadway, that's along under I-70 bridges, that's along Cherry Creek, along the Platte River," Francis said. "You have folks that are trying to find somewhere safe, somewhere private to exist."

At Denver Human Services, Chris Conner directs the Denver Road Home Program which coordinates services to people who are experiencing homelessness. Conner says right now is the right time to push safety by suggesting staying in a shelter.

"People who are remaining in homelessness environments, sleeping outdoors, of course, are highly vulnerable to episodes such as this," Conner said.

He wants outreach workers like Francis to make sure all needs are met.

"Communities within homelessness are often pretty tight-knit and so we expect that they are people who are deeply grieving today the loss of their friends, of relationships, to these three individuals," Conner said.

The names of the three victims have yet to be released. No arrests have been made in this case.

Francis just wants the people to remember no matter who they are, they are a loss to the Denver community.

"Know and remember that they were people, too," Francis said.

