COLORADO, USA — Those in need live in every community.
9NEWS has coordinated a list of additional drop-off locations to make it more convenient to donate food to the 37th annual 9Cares Colorado Shares food drive on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The food, toiletry donations, clothing and coats collected will be given to more than 130 food banks across Colorado.
9NEWS will have 32 remote locations set up at King Soopers and City Market stories across the Centennial State in addition to three main locations in Englewood, Littleton and Thornton,
9NEWS will be at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday, Nov. 16:
- Hilton Denver Inverness Hotel & Golf Club (East of I-25 and Dry Creek)
- Southwest Plaza (Wadsworth & Bowles)
- American Furniture Warehouse (I-25 & 84th)
There are also 32 remote locations throughout Colorado:
- City Market
438 US Highway 24 N
Buena Vista
- King Soopers
1173 Bergen Pkwy
Evergreen
- King Soopers
253 E 29th St
Loveland
- King Soopers
1842 N College
Fort Collins
- King Soopers
5544 Promenade Pkwy
Castle Rock
- King Soopers
750 N Ridge Rd
Castle Rock
- King Soopers
7284 Lagae Rd
Castle Pines
- King Soopers
8673 S Quebec
Highlands Ranch
- King Soopers
8200 Holly
Centennial
- City Market
1001 Thompson Rd
Granby
- Parker Task Force
19105 Longs Way
Parker
- King Soopers
17761 Cottonwood Dr
Parker
- King Soopers
17031 Lincoln Ave
Parker
- King Soopers
12959 S Parker Rd
Parker
- King Soopers
100 N 50th Ave
Brighton
- King Soopers
500 E Bromley Ln
Brighton
- King Soopers
15051 E 104th Ave
Commerce City
- King Soopers
1650 30th St
Boulder
- King Soopers
2255 N Main St
Longmont
- King Soopers
6550 Lookout Rd
Boulder
- King Soopers
6922 W 10th St
Greeley
- King Soopers
2712 11th Ave
Greeley
- King Soopers
2100 35th Ave
Greeley
- King Soopers
1520 Main St
Windsor
- King Soopers
6110 Firestone Blvd
Firestone
- King Soopers
1891 CO-7
Erie
- City Market
400 N Parkway
Breckenridge
- City Market
300 Dillon Ridge Rd
Dillon
- City Market
72 Beaver Creek Pl
Avon
- City Market
2109 N Frontage Rd W
Vail
- City Market
1410 Grand Ave
Glenwood Springs
- City Market
711 E Cooper Ave
Aspen
Any non-perishable food is appreciated; however, food banks prefer foods high in protein. Those include peanut butter, tuna fish, and dry beans. They also always need soups and stews, mac-and-cheese, hot cereals, oatmeal, canned fruit and vegetables and baby formula with iron.
