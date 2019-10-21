COLORADO, USA — Those in need live in every community.

9NEWS has coordinated a list of additional drop-off locations to make it more convenient to donate food to the 37th annual 9Cares Colorado Shares food drive on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The food, toiletry donations, clothing and coats collected will be given to more than 130 food banks across Colorado.

9NEWS will have 32 remote locations set up at King Soopers and City Market stories across the Centennial State in addition to three main locations in Englewood, Littleton and Thornton, 

9NEWS will be at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday, Nov. 16:

  • Hilton Denver Inverness Hotel & Golf Club (East of I-25 and Dry Creek)
  • Southwest Plaza (Wadsworth & Bowles)
  • American Furniture Warehouse (I-25 & 84th)

There are also 32 remote locations throughout Colorado:

  • City Market
    438 US Highway 24 N
    Buena Vista
  • King Soopers
    1173 Bergen Pkwy
    Evergreen
  • King Soopers
    253 E 29th St
    Loveland
  • King Soopers
    1842 N College
    Fort Collins
  • King Soopers
    5544 Promenade Pkwy
    Castle Rock
  • King Soopers
    750 N Ridge Rd
    Castle Rock
  • King Soopers
    7284 Lagae Rd
    Castle Pines
  • King Soopers
    8673 S Quebec
    Highlands Ranch
  • King Soopers
    8200 Holly
    Centennial
  • City Market
    1001 Thompson Rd
    Granby
  • Parker Task Force
    19105 Longs Way
    Parker
  • King Soopers
    17761 Cottonwood Dr
    Parker
  • King Soopers
    17031 Lincoln Ave
    Parker
  • King Soopers
    12959 S Parker Rd
    Parker
  • King Soopers
    100 N 50th Ave
    Brighton
  • King Soopers
    500 E Bromley Ln
    Brighton
  • King Soopers
    15051 E 104th Ave
    Commerce City
  • King Soopers
    1650 30th St
    Boulder
  • King Soopers
    2255 N Main St
    Longmont
  • King Soopers
    6550 Lookout Rd
    Boulder
  • King Soopers
    6922 W 10th St
    Greeley
  • King Soopers
    2712 11th Ave
    Greeley
  • King Soopers
    2100 35th Ave
    Greeley
  • King Soopers
    1520 Main St
    Windsor
  • King Soopers
    6110 Firestone Blvd
    Firestone
  • King Soopers
    1891 CO-7
    Erie
  • City Market
    400 N Parkway
    Breckenridge
  • City Market
    300 Dillon Ridge Rd
    Dillon
  • City Market
    72 Beaver Creek Pl
    Avon
  • City Market
    2109 N Frontage Rd W
    Vail
  • City Market
    1410 Grand Ave
    Glenwood Springs
  • City Market
    711 E Cooper Ave
    Aspen

Any non-perishable food is appreciated; however, food banks prefer foods high in protein. Those include peanut butter, tuna fish, and dry beans. They also always need soups and stews, mac-and-cheese, hot cereals, oatmeal, canned fruit and vegetables and baby formula with iron.

