COLORADO, USA — Those in need live in every community.

9NEWS has coordinated a list of additional drop-off locations to make it more convenient to donate food to the 37th annual 9Cares Colorado Shares food drive on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The food, toiletry donations, clothing and coats collected will be given to more than 130 food banks across Colorado.

9NEWS will have 32 remote locations set up at King Soopers and City Market stories across the Centennial State in addition to three main locations in Englewood, Littleton and Thornton,

9NEWS will be at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday, Nov. 16:

Hilton Denver Inverness Hotel & Golf Club (East of I-25 and Dry Creek)

Southwest Plaza (Wadsworth & Bowles)

American Furniture Warehouse (I-25 & 84th)

There are also 32 remote locations throughout Colorado:

City Market

438 US Highway 24 N Buena Vista King Soopers

1173 Bergen Pkwy Evergreen King Soopers

253 E 29th St Loveland King Soopers

1842 N College Fort Collins King Soopers

5544 Promenade Pkwy Castle Rock King Soopers

750 N Ridge Rd Castle Rock King Soopers

7284 Lagae Rd Castle Pines King Soopers

8673 S Quebec Highlands Ranch King Soopers

8200 Holly Centennial City Market

1001 Thompson Rd Granby Parker Task Force

19105 Longs Way Parker King Soopers

17761 Cottonwood Dr Parker King Soopers

17031 Lincoln Ave Parker King Soopers

12959 S Parker Rd Parker King Soopers

100 N 50th Ave Brighton King Soopers

500 E Bromley Ln Brighton King Soopers

15051 E 104th Ave Commerce City King Soopers

1650 30th St Boulder King Soopers

2255 N Main St Longmont King Soopers

6550 Lookout Rd Boulder King Soopers

6922 W 10th St Greeley King Soopers

2712 11th Ave Greeley King Soopers

2100 35th Ave Greeley King Soopers

1520 Main St Windsor King Soopers

6110 Firestone Blvd Firestone King Soopers

1891 CO-7 Erie City Market

400 N Parkway Breckenridge City Market

300 Dillon Ridge Rd Dillon City Market

72 Beaver Creek Pl Avon City Market

2109 N Frontage Rd W Vail City Market

1410 Grand Ave Glenwood Springs City Market

Any non-perishable food is appreciated; however, food banks prefer foods high in protein. Those include peanut butter, tuna fish, and dry beans. They also always need soups and stews, mac-and-cheese, hot cereals, oatmeal, canned fruit and vegetables and baby formula with iron.

