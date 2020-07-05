Gill Foundation donates $500,000 to 9Cares Virtual Food Drive

9Cares Colorado Shares Virtual Food Drive needs an additional $75,000 to top $1 million for Food Bank of the Rockies.

DENVER — The nonprofit Gill Foundation announced Thursday a $500,000 gift to Food Bank of the Rockies as part of 9NEWS' 9Cares Colorado Shares Virtual Food Drive.

The 9Cares Colorado Shares Virtual Food Drive has already raised over $425,000 to fund more than 1.7 million meals since launching April 13. With the additional funds from Gill Foundation, Food Bank of the Rockies can provide more than 3.4 million meals.

“It is very humbling to have the Gill Foundation join what King Soopers, Bonneville Radio and 9Cares Colorado Shares started," said Mark Cornetta, 9NEWS General Manager. "When we set out to help the Food Bank of The Rockies, we always knew the generosity of the community would be there at this important time. It is another reminder of the many great people and organizations who live and work in Colorado."

The drive needs an additional $75,000 to top $1 million to fight unprecedented food insecurity in Colorado amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual food drive runs until Sunday, May 10.

"When we saw the lines at the food pantries and heard the stories of so many Coloradans suddenly losing their livelihoods, we knew we had to do something,” said Tim Gill and Scott Miller, co-chairs of the Gill Foundation. "The generosity of our fellow Coloradans at this difficult time is an inspiration, and we’re honored to join together to help get food to everyone who needs it. With this gift and the continued generosity of all who can donate, it’s our hope that this campaign will top a million dollars by May 10."

Funds donated to the Food Bank of the Rockies help provide meals for families facing hunger in 30 Colorado counties, including metro Denver, the Eastern Plains, and the Western Slope.

Food Bank of the Rockies says the need for food assistance has doubled during the COVID-19 crisis.