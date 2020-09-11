How to donate to 9Cares Colorado Shares food drive

The 38th annual 9Cares Colorado Shares online giving campaign will benefit Food Bank of the Rockies.

DENVER — 9Cares Colorado Shares, Bonneville radio stations and King Soopers are teaming up to fight hunger in Colorado.

The 38th annual 9Cares Colorado Shares food drive continues the fall tradition of helping our neighbors in need.

9NEWS, Bonneville's 98.5 KYGO, KOSI 101.1, Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan, King Soopers and Food Bank of the Rockies have joined together for the online campaign, which runs from Monday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 29.

Food Bank of the Rockies said it has seen a tremendous increase in need for food assistance in Colorado and Wyoming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One in seven Coloradans are struggle with food insecurity and one in five Colorado kids don’t know where they’ll find their next meal.

Funds donated to Food Bank of the Rockies help provide meals for families facing hunger in 30 Colorado counties, including metro Denver, the Eastern Plains, and the Western Slope.

Overall, Food Bank of the Rockies is distributing enough food to provide more than 230,000 meals per day.

A $1 donation to Food Bank of the Rockies will provide four meals.

Ways to donate

Donate at FoodBankRockies.org/9Cares

Text 9Cares to 303-871-1491

Donations can be made at the register at participating King Soopers stores

Checks made out to Food Bank of the Rockies can be mailed to:

Food Bank of the Rockies

Attn: Development/ 9Cares Colorado Shares

10700 E. 45th Avenue

Denver, CO 80239

