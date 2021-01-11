Donate to the 9Cares Colorado Shares virtual food drive

While we won't see each other in person for this year's 9Cares Colorado Shares food drive, there's still an opportunity to help our neighbors in need.

DENVER — The 39th annual 9Cares Colorado Shares food drive continues the fall tradition of helping our neighbors in need.

Food Bank of the Rockies said it has seen a tremendous increase in need for food assistance in Colorado and Wyoming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One in eight Coloradans face food insecurity and one in seven Colorado kids don’t know where they’ll find their next meal.

The cost of groceries has risen 4.6% since September 2020, according to data released in October 2021 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Funds donated to Food Bank of the Rockies help provide meals for families facing hunger in 30 Colorado counties, including metro Denver, the Eastern Plains, and the Western Slope.

Food Bank of the Rockies is currently distributing enough food to provide more than 180,000 meals per day. So far in 2021, the organization has distributed over 73 million pounds of food, the equivalent of over 60 million meals.

A $1 donation to Food Bank of the Rockies will provide four meals.

Ways to donate

Donate at FoodBankRockies.org/9Cares

Text 9Cares to 303-871-1491

Donations can be made at the register at participating King Soopers stores

Checks made out to Food Bank of the Rockies can be mailed to:

Food Bank of the Rockies

Attn: Development/9Cares Colorado Shares

10700 E. 45th Avenue

Denver, CO 80239

