9Cares Colorado Shares holiday drive to fill the food banks

Help us fill the food banks and pantries in our community with a donation to the 9Cares Colorado Shares holiday drive.

DENVER — The 41st annual 9Cares Colorado Shares Food Drive continues the fall holiday tradition of helping our neighbors in need by filling the food banks and pantries in our community.

9NEWS once again partners with King Soopers and Food Bank of the Rockies for the 9Cares Colorado Shares Food Drive and welcomes Bellco Credit Union to the campaign.

New this year, 9NEWS has moved away from a one-day in-person donation drive to focus on raising money to feed more people by raising funds to benefit Food Bank of the Rockies through 9Cares Colorado Shares from Nov. 11 - Dec. 11.

The food bank can purchase food for much less than what the average person would spend at the store, which helps stretch donors' dollars further.

"We are seeing more families in need than ever before due to today’s high inflation. The funds raised through 9Cares Colorado Shares are more critical to Food Bank of the Rockies’ operations than ever," Food Bank of the Rockies CEO Erin Pulling said. "Due to our large-scale food purchasing and the power of donated food, we are able to distribute enough food for three meals with every dollar donated. Every dollar makes a difference."

Funds donated to Food Bank of the Rockies help provide meals for families facing hunger in 30 Colorado counties, including metro Denver, the Eastern Plains and the Western Slope.

Ways to donate

Bellco Credit Union will match the first $50,000 in donations.

Donate at FoodBankRockies.org or scan the QR you'll see on 9NEWS and Channel 20.

Round up or donate at all Colorado King Soopers locations. Customers will be given the option of rounding up their purchase or donating $5 or $10.

Make a donation over the phone during the first-ever 9Cares Colorado Shares telethon on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Checks made out to Food Bank of the Rockies can be mailed to:

Food Bank of the Rockies

Attn: Development/9Cares Colorado Shares

10700 E. 45th Avenue

Denver, CO 80239

Where your money goes

You can make sure your donation stays in your community by donating at your local King Soopers. The money raised in stores will benefit food banks in the area.

When you're at King Soopers you'll see signs at every check stand including an in-store thermometer showing the store's goal and highlighting where they are throughout the campaign.

Find a King Soopers store near you: KingSoopers.com/stores/search

You'll also hear 9Cares Colorado Shares messages from 9NEWS anchors.

"At King Soopers 9Cares Colorado Shares is a proud tradition for our teams and an important program that helps fight hunger in the communities we call home. Our associates are truly the heartbeat of this program, bringing our 'Zero Hunger Zero Waste' mission to life by raising funds in our stores; funds that go directly to our incredible local food banks across the state, including Community Food Share, Food Bank of the Rockies, Food Bank for Larimer and Weld Food Bank to help feed our neighbors in need," King Soopers and City Market spokesperson Jessica Trowbridge said.

Donations made through the telethon or directly through FoodBankRockies.org and the 9Cares Colorado Shares Telethon will be distributed to food banks throughout the state.

"Funds raised benefit all four Feeding America food banks serving the Denver metro area, Western Slope, Eastern Plains, and northern Colorado – Community Food Share, Food Bank for Larimer County, Food Bank of the Rockies, and Weld Food Bank," Pulling said.

Telethon

9NEWS will be hosting the very first 9Cares Colorado Shares Telethon on Thursday, Nov. 17, kicking off at 4:30 a.m. on 9NEWS and going all day in our newscasts through 10 p.m. and streaming on 9NEWS+.

Volunteers from 9NEWS, Food Bank of the Rockies, King Soopers, Lifetime Windows, Bellco Credit Union and Waste Management will be standing by to answer the phones when viewers call to make donations.

“At 9NEWS, our purpose is to serve the greater good of our community and to empower our employees to make a difference. Since 1982, 9Cares Colorado Shares is one way in which our team has done this. We are excited to once again partner with our good friends at King Soopers to raise funds that will benefit our food banks and ultimately those needing assistance,” 9NEWS President and General Manager Mark Cornetta said.

Waste Management has pledged $5,000 to 9Cares Colorado Shares.

“WM of Colorado is committed to improving the livability of the communities we serve – today and in the future. We are proud to provide a matching donation and encourage participation in the 9Cares Colorado Shares fundraising effort. WM appreciates the opportunity to service our Colorado neighbors and keep the community safe, clean, and green.” Waste Management Area General Manager David Brannon said.

Food Bank of the Rockies said a $1 donation can provide enough food for three meals thanks to its robust purchasing power, grocery rescue program, government allotments, donations and lower bulk pricing from agricultural and retail partners.

Some staple items currently cost upwards of 70% more year-over-year, including these produce items:

Potatoes: 71% increase

Sweet corn: 61% increase

Onions: 50% increase

Cucumbers: 39% increase

Food Bank of the Rockies currently spends $1.3 million on food every month to help those in need in the community — three times more than pre-pandemic.