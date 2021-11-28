9Cares Colorado Shares: Denver food bank runs low on food

Eden Armendariz said her freezers are too empty to help families during the winter months.

DENVER — Running a food bank in the basement of a Denver church, Eden Armendariz has to solve different problems every day.

"I see a lot happening, yeah," Armendariz said.

She has been executive director of the Josie M. Bedford Food Pantry at Redeeming Love Fellowship Church in Denver for 20 years.

"It's been a challenge," she said. "I'm coming into barriers and facing barriers that I never thought I would ever see, and I am seeing it today."

She said she believes supply chain problems and the nationwide worker shortage are causing a reduction in food supply. When she reaches out to organizations in her search for food, she said only about half the normal inventory is available.

"I am very worried," she said. "At this time, I should have every refrigerator, every freezer should be full. We are getting ready to feed approximately anywhere from 700 to a thousand households, and my freezers are empty."

Margaret Siletto is a client and volunteer at the food bank.

"I'm getting scared myself because I have four adopted children. They're my biological grandkids, and they live with me," Siletto said. "I get one check, and I'm serving eight people in my house."

Armendariz said she spends hours on the phone every day.

"I'm trying to wheel and deal food, understand where is the food, how much more can I have? What product has been received," she said.

With cold weather approaching, Siletto said more families are in need and relying on this food bank.

"Without this kitchen, I don't think a lot of people around here would make it," she said.

9Cares Colorado Shares seeks donations to support Food Bank of the Rockies which provides food for smaller food pantries like the one at Redeeming Love Fellowship Church. If you want to find out more about donating click here: http://support.foodbankrockies.org/9Cares.

"If I've ever seen a year that we need to come together as a whole, this is the year to come together," Armendariz said.