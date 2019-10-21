COLORADO, USA — More than one in ten people struggle with hunger and face times when there is not enough money to buy food. Many will turn to food banks to help bridge the gap in hunger.

For 37 years, 9Cares Colorado Shares has been the region’s largest single-day food drive, collecting food for more than 130 Colorado food banks.

Join us on Saturday, Nov. 16 between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. at any of our three Denver Metro locations to make a donation.

9NEWS will also have 32 remote locations set up at King Soopers and City Market stories across the Centennial State.

Food and toiletry donations are given to more than 100 food banks in metro Denver and along the Front Range from Fort Collins to Castle Rock. Our partner, Food Bank of the Rockies coordinates the food distribution.

We will also be collecting household items, toys, clothing and coats.

Where can I donate?

9NEWS will be at the following locations on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Hilton Denver Inverness Hotel & Golf Club (East of I-25 and Dry Creek)

Southwest Plaza (Wadsworth & Bowles)

American Furniture Warehouse (I-25 & 84th)

There are also 32 remote locations throughout Colorado:

If you are not able to make it out to the drive, King Soopers will be selling 9Cares Colorado Shares donation boxes throughout the month of November. Boxes are either $5 or $10 and will be available at all metro area and northern Colorado stores.

You can also donate online: https://bit.ly/2COIKtx.

What kind of food is needed?

Any non-perishable food is appreciated; however, food banks prefer foods high in protein. Those include peanut butter, tuna fish, and dry beans. They also always need soups and stews, mac-and-cheese, hot cereals, oatmeal, canned fruit and vegetables and baby formula with iron.

Food banks also need toiletry items such as diapers, shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

What else can I donate?

Clothing

Clothing and other household items. These donations will go to arc Thrift Stores. Profits from the sale of items sent to ARC will help individuals with disabilities.

Coats

9NEWS has partnered with Dependable Cleaners for Coats for Colorado to collect new and gently-worn coats. Coats can be donated at the three metro area sites on Saturday, Nov. 16 or at any Dependable Cleaners location during business hours.

There is a special need for men’s and women’s coats in larger sizes. Coats for Colorado works to provide warm winter coats at no cost to Coloradans of all ages.

Toys

New or gently used toys will go to the Denver Santa Claus Shop, which places toys into the loving hands of 16,000 Colorado children each year.

Founded in 1931, the Shop was the first group in the country to pioneer a toys store for the needy. Operating with a crew of volunteers, the mission is simple: To provide a Christmas toy for every girl and boy.

Cash

9Cares Colorado Shares also accepts cash or check donations on the day of the drive at all 9Cares sites.

You can also donate year-round online: https://bit.ly/2COIKtx.

Where do my donations go?

Food and toiletry donations are given to more than 130 food banks in Colorado, including more than 100 in metro Denver.

In Denver, Food Bank of the Rockies collects the food and then distributes to food banks across the Front Range. Food Bank of the Rockies also uses cash donation to purchase food to distribute.

9Cares Colorado Shares also partners with community food banks and pantries outside of Denver.

Because of their partnerships with many local companies, each dollar collected is used to purchase four meals or five pounds of food. This money is also be used to buy food that cannot be collected at the drive, like fresh produce.

Who am I helping?

Nearly one in ten Coloradans struggle to get enough to eat, according to Hunger Free Colorado.

Kevin Seggelke, the president and CEO of the Food Bank of the Rockies, said that while many people assume that all of the food donated to a food bank goes to people experiencing homelessness, this is actually not the case.

He said that at Food Bank of the Rockies and their partners, the homeless population only makes up about 10 percent of the people they serve and about half of the food goes to children.

Most of its patrons are low-wage workers, children or seniors on fixed incomes. Just $1 can provide four meals for hungry people in your local community.

