9Cares Colorado Shares helps grandma feed her grandkids

Linda Romero said it is difficult to feed five children on a fixed income.

DENVER — Day after day, the five grandkids of Linda Romero eat up her energy – and her food.

"Oh Lord, yes. He wants to eat 20 times a day. And, if I do go upstairs to take a nap, they sneak and sneak and sneak and sneak," the Westminster resident said.

The problem isn't the food or the love. The problem is her fixed income.

"I can't really give them the snacks or the food or the whatever they need because I can't afford it anymore," Romero said.

So, she goes to the Redeeming Love Fellowship Church Food Bank in Denver each month for help. 9Cares Colorado Shares raises donations for Food Bank of the Rockies which supports smaller local food banks like Redeeming Love.

"This place has given me a chance to make my grandkids happy and also to give me some things that I’m never gonna get either if I don’t get it from here," Romero said. "You can get stuff that's good for them."

For two years, Romero said the Redeeming Love Fellowship Church Food Bank has fed her grandkids and herself.

"They gave me vitamins cause I can't afford the fish oil, you know, that's like $20, $30 a bottle," Romero said.

She said the food bank has also fed her soul.

"I'm moving until there's no way I can," Romero said.

Romero volunteers to help pack the food before the food bank opens. She said it keeps her in shape.

"Physical, hard work," Romero said. "I think it takes me three days to recuperate when it's over."

But, she said it is worth it because more and more families need the help.

"I don't think we get hardly any homeless people," Romero said. "We get people that are in need and there is a lot of people in need."

The food banks are in need, as well, looking for donations and volunteers. If you want to find out how you can help, click here.

"For me, now volunteering, I feel like I'm helping and it makes my heart feel good and I'm teaching my grandkids that as well," Romero said.