9Cares Colorado Shares: How you can make a donation

Help us fill the food banks and pantries in our community with an online or nonperishable food donation in our 9Cares spring food drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO, USA — One in 10 Coloradans struggle with hunger and face times when there is not enough money to buy food.

Often, families may not have access to nutritious food over the spring when children who are not in school cannot access breakfast and lunch programs.

Many in the Colorado community will turn to food banks to help bridge the gap in hunger.

This summer, help us fill the food banks and pantries in our community by making a donation to 9Cares Colorado Shares.

The drive will help support four Colorado food banks: Community Food Share, Food Bank for Larimer County, Food Bank of the Rockies, and Weld Food Bank.

Ways to donate

1. Donate directly online at this link or scan the QR code shown below.

2. Round up or donate at all Colorado King Soopers locations. Customers will be given the option of rounding up their purchase or donating $1, $5, or $10.

3. Make an online donation to one of four Colorado food banks at the links below.

Community Food Share's mission is to be a leader in the community’s effort to end hunger in Boulder and Broomfield Counties.

Food Bank for Larimer County provides food to all in need in Larimer County through community partnerships and hunger-relief programs.

With an extended reach across Denver Metro and much of Northern Colorado, Food Bank of the Rockies provides food and supplies to more than 800 hunger relief programs.

Weld Food Bank works to lead and engage the Weld County community in the fight against hunger.

Every dollar contributed through the 9Cares Colorado Shares food drive helps provide four nourishing meals.

Food Bank of the Rockies provides 24,000 breakfasts and 50,000 lunches per month for kids during the summer, serving 2,500 kids per day. It has 54 summer partner agencies, including Boys and Girls Club, Thornton Portable Playground, sport camps, libraries, and school day care and summer camp programs.

Any non-perishable food is appreciated, however, food banks prefer foods high in protein. These include peanut butter, tuna fish, and dry beans. They also always need soups and stews, mac and cheese, hot cereals, oatmeal, canned fruit and vegetables and baby formula with iron.

Food Bank of the Rockies also needs toiletry items such as diapers, shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

Food and toiletry donations are given to more than 100 food banks in metro Denver and along the Front Range from Fort Collins to Castle Rock. Food Bank of the Rockies collects the food and then distributes to those agencies.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.