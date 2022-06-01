9Cares Colorado Shares in-person food drive is back this June

Help us fill the food banks and pantries in our community with an online or nonperishable food donation in our 9Cares summer food drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — One in ten Coloradans struggle with hunger and face times when there is not enough money to buy food.

Often families may not have access to nutritious food over the summer when children who are not in school cannot access breakfast and lunch programs.

Many in the Colorado community will turn to food banks to help bridge the gap in hunger.

This summer, help us fill the food banks and pantries in our community by making a cash donation to 9Cares Colorado Shares or by donating nonperishable food at our 9Cares Summer Food Drive event.

Donate online

Monetary donations can be made online to Food Bank of the Rockies or at the register at King Soopers stores.

Every dollar contributed to Food Bank of the Rockies through the 9Cares Colorado Shares virtual food drive helps provide four nourishing meals.

Nonperishable food drive

The Colorado community can also donation non-perishable items or cash in person on Saturday, June 18.

9Cares Colorado Shares will hold an in-person food drive at King Soopers at South Colorado Boulevard and East Yale Avenue from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Any non-perishable food is appreciated, however, food banks prefer foods high in protein. These include peanut butter, tuna fish, and dry beans. They also always need soups and stews, mac-and-cheese, hot cereals, oatmeal, canned fruit and vegetables and baby formula with iron.

Food Bank of the Rockies also needs toiletry items such as diapers, shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

Food and toiletry donations are given to more than 100 food banks in metro Denver and along the Front Range from Fort Collins to Castle Rock. Food Bank of the Rockies collects the food and then distributes to those agencies.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.