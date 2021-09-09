Donate to the 9Cares Colorado Shares virtual food drive from May 3 to May 30

While we won't see each other in person for this year's 9Cares Colorado Shares food drive, there's still an opportunity to help our neighbors in need.

DENVER — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything, including how the Food Bank of the Rockies operates and who the nonprofit serves.

Over the past year, the Food Bank of the Rockies said roughly 40% of the people who have sought help have never needed food assistance in their lives. People with stable jobs have suddenly been put into the position of choosing between paying rent and feeding their families due to the economic impact of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Food Bank of the Rockies – an organization that relies on the work of 18,000 volunteers – said it had to order more food than ever before to meet demand, throwing its budget and the way it operated for decades to the wind as it dealt with supply chain issues that delayed shipments and changes to its operations to keep people safe.

The good news? Last year, Coloradans came out in a big way to support their neighbors, and the Food Bank of the Rockies ultimately delivered 100 million pounds of food in 2020.

While 9Cares Colorado Shares will once again be virtual, this 39-year-old tradition will continue to help our neighbors in need during a time where a helping hand is needed more than ever.

The virtual food drive will take place from May 3 to 30. Click here to donate.

Our sponsor PDC Energy will also match the first $10,000 in donations to 9Cares Colorado Shares.

During the winter 9Cares food drive, Coloradans raised $97,000. The virtual food drive last April — at the height of COVID-19 lockdowns — raised $1 million.