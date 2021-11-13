91 years later, this non-profit continues to collect presents for children in need

The organization partners with local groups to find families who need toys for their children, with help from over 100 volunteers.

DENVER — The holidays are around the corner, and Denver Santa Claus Shop is preparing to give away over 13,000 toys to Denver children this holiday season for their 91st year.

The last year and a half have been challenging for many families due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Denver Santa Claus Shop is hoping to make things a little easier for those families.

The organization, a non-profit since 1931, has helped more than one million children in the Denver community. In 2020 the non-profit helped 13,000 children, and this year they plan on helping even more families.

For the past 91 years, Denver Santa Claus Shop has collected toys from the community and distributed them to families in the Denver area.

>> Video below: Volunteer Mary Dailey spoke about her time with the non-profit

When collecting toys, they ask for only new toys that appeal to newborns through children age 11. They cannot accept any used toys or stuffed animals due to the pandemic.

Families that can participate in the event can be referred from social services agencies, schools, shelters and churches.

This year's toy drive will be a mobile toy giveaway. That means that families will drive up and receive new toys based on their children's ages.

Families interested in participating in the 2021 drive must preregister at denversantaclausshop.org.

>> The photo below is from Saturday where board members and volunteers helped packed toys for kids

Anyone interested in donating to Denver Santa Claus Shop can go to https://www.denversantaclausshop.org/donate/ to learn about different ways to donate to this year's toy drive.