Aurora Public Schools launches new school year with new logo

APS partnered with a branding firm for a new visual identity.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools has announced a new brand identity as it welcomes back students into the classroom for the fall semester.

The district unveiled a new logo, tagline and visual identity that "emphasizes the unique power of an Aurora Public Schools education."

Aurora Public Schools (APS) partnered with branding firm Mission Minded for the rebranding of the district.

The first day of school in APS for grades one to 12 is Tuesday.

The district's new logo "draws inspiration directly from its vision of a future in which Aurora shines brighter through the strengths of every student," according to a news release from APS. "The logo mark, constructed of multiple ‘A’ shapes using folded lines and a bright color palette, evokes many individuals and pieces coming together to form a dynamic community that is both welcoming and transformative."

"The folds in each individual shape suggest movement and depth, and the overall shape reflects the inspiration and strength we all gain when we advocate alongside our students and families," the district said.

The district also has a new tagline, "Power Your Potential," meant to show the district's top priority is to add momentum to students' dreams.

APS said earlier this year that after a review of more than a dozen vendors, a $200,000 contract was reached in September 2021 with Mission Minded, a national branding company that has members who are based in the Denver area.

APS, which introduced its previous logo in 2007, said it needed a brand that is reflective of its community of students, staff and families.

"We are a truly resilient school district that has made noteworthy improvements," APS Superintendent Rico Munn said. "With our new brand identity, we seek to better engage our students, staff and families in collectively telling our story. Over the coming years, we expect to build excitement and attract new students and families to be part of our school district. This intentional focus on branding is an important initiative for Aurora Public Schools as we plan for the future."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.