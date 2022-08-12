Guess these 9NEWSers from their back-to-school photos

Once upon a time, all these anchors and reporters were going back to school, too. Take the quiz and see how many you can name.

DENVER — It's that bittersweet time of year that is a source of both excitement and tears for parents and children — back to school.

And it's the time of year for another tradition that goes with it: back-to-school photos.

We asked our anchors, reporters and meteorologists to share photos of themselves when they were in school, long before they dreamed of someday reporting on the news every day.

9NEWS is going "old school," and you get to try to guess who they are.

***

Hint: This anchor landed his first job at age 15 in Wayne County, New York, where he was a play-by-play broadcaster for high school sports for a local radio station.

***

Hint: This anchor, originally from Southern California, joined 9NEWS in 2010. She’s involved in local charities including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

***

Hint: This reporter and anchor was born in New Orleans and grew up in Amarillo, Texas. He’s a self-described “news nerd.”

***

Hint: This reporter who's from South Jersey/Philadelphia is a fitness junkie and a certified personal trainer.

***

Hint: While she spent most of her life in San Diego, she calls Colorado home. As a little girl, she spent summers in Pagosa Springs and took her first turns on a snowboard at Wolf Creek.

***

Hint: This reporter grew up along Chicago’s North Shore and joined 9NEWS in 2013. He loves ultimate Frisbee and catching fresh powder on the slopes.

***

Hint: This anchor, shown here with his older brother, joined 9NEWS in 1983. He’s originally from Nebraska and graduated from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

***

Hint: When this Colorado native graduated from CU Boulder in 2002, his goal was to be a sports anchor. That didn’t happen, but he went on to the next best thing.

***

Hint: This anchor and reporter joined 9NEWS in 2018. Before that, she worked for the NBC station in her hometown of St. Louis.

***

Hint: This reporter worked for more than a decade at the Rocky Mountain News, until it closed, and then at The Denver Post, before branching out into television in 2013.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Education stories from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.