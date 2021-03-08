No masks for students or staff in Cherry Creek Schools

Instead, the district will strongly recommend face coverings when indoors. They'll be required on all buses.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Cherry Creek School District said Wednesday that it will not require facial coverings for students or staff when the new school year starts later this month but instead said they're "strongly encouraged."

School starts in the district on Aug. 16 with a phased approach.

>The video above is about the Delta variant and health concerns for younger children.

Students and staff are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask in schools but will be required to wear them on buses regardless of vaccination status due to a federal requirement that masks be worn on public transportation.

While it will be up to families to decide if their child will wear a mask, the district said they'll work with students to accommodate their needs and comfort levels.

Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas Counties are currently at a “Substantial Risk” for community transmission.

In alignment with the CDC’s updated guidance, Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) is recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors, including teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools.

The guidance is consistent with recent recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Denver Public Schools (DPS), the state's largest school district, said Tuesday it will require all students, visitors and staff to wear masks.

Beginning Aug. 9, face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status within DPS. Masks will not be required outdoors.

JeffCo schools said masks will be required for its youngest students who are not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Education stories from 9NEWS