Cherry Creek updates its mask requirement for PreK to 6-grade students

Dr. John Douglas said the transmission of COVID-19 is highly likely in a school setting without high levels of mask-wearing.

COLORADO, USA — Cherry Creek School District announced they would require masks inside schools for all students in grades PreK through 6 and all staff who works with the students.

Because the COVID-19 vaccine is for people 12 and up, about 90% of the kids have not reached that age, all sixth-grade students will be required to wear masks until further notice, said the school district.

Masks for students and staff grades seven and above are not required but strongly recommended.

All students and staff must wear masks on the school bus regardless of vaccination status.

Cherry Creek stresses the importance of wearing a mask, their goal is to maintain in-person learning, and they said this requirement would help do precisely that.

The district will provide COVID-19 testing at their ISF location. They also said testing through COVID check is available to all staff, families, students and communities free of charge.

