Mask policies vary for schools, here's what the different districts are doing

COLORADO, USA — With only a strong recommendation to wear them from state and local health leaders, school districts across Colorado are largely deciding on their own whether to require masking in schools for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.
Below you'll find policies for many of the districts. We'll keep adding and updating the policies as we get more information.
Adams 12 Five Star Schools
- Masks are optional, not required for students
- All staff are required to wear masks when in schools and district buildings regardless of vaccination status
Adult visitors and volunteers in schools and district buildings are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status
Masks are required for everyone on district buses per federal law
Masks are not required for anyone when outdoors
Vaccinations are encouraged but are not required for anyone 12 years and older
Aurora Public Schools
- Once the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants full approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, all APS staff will be required to be vaccinated
- Masks strongly recommended for all students who are unvaccinated
- Vaccinated staff will not be required to wear face masks at schools and district sites.
- Unvaccinated staff will be required to wear masks in the workplace
- Staff must provide proof of vaccination
- All students and staff will be required to wear masks on school buses regardless of vaccination status
Cherry Creek Schools
- Masks are strongly recommended indoors, but not required
- Masks required on school buses
Denver Public Schools
- Masks required for all students, visitors and staff while in all DPS schools and buildings, regardless of vaccination status
- Students and staff will not be required to wear masks outside
- Charter schools will share their own mask guidance with charter students and families
Douglas County Schools
- Masks are recommended but not required
- Masks must before worn on buses, per federal guidelines
Jefferson County Public Schools
- Masks required for students 3 - 11 years old in all schools while indoors
- Once a student becomes fully vaccinated (currently eligible at age 12 or older) masks are recommended, but not required
- Medical or religious exemptions allowed
- Jeffco Public Schools staff (all schools and departments) must notify the district of their vaccination status by Aug. 16
- Unvaccinated staff are required to wear a mask indoors at any district facility
- Masks recommended indoors for vaccinated staff
- All visitors will be required to wear masks while in JeffCo buildings
