CU Boulder welcomes undergraduates back to school

The class of 2027 has begun its CU Boulder journey with a week of move-in activities scheduled.

BOULDER, Colo — The first of thousands of college students made their way to their new homes in Boulder on Monday as the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) welcomed students back to campus for the start of move-in week.

Aided by their families, undergraduates kicked off their CU journey by moving into dorms and beginning orientation.

CU said its move-in process is spread out over several days and is based on student-selected move-in appointments. CU said orientation sessions through Sunday, Aug. 27, will introduce new students to life as a CU Buff.

CU officials noted that U.S. 36, Baseline Road, Broadway and Arapahoe Avenue around campus will have additional traffic throughout the move-in process.

Classes at CU Boulder begin Monday, Aug. 28.

CU in the Neighborhood Block Parties

  • Hill Block Party: Sept. 7
    • 5 to 8 p.m.
    • 1142 13th St.
  • Goss Grove Block Party: Sept. 8
    • 5 to 8 p.m. 
    • Emma Gomez Martinez Park at 2035 Canyon Blvd.
  • Martin Acres Block Party: Sept. 15
    • 5 to 8 p.m.
    • Martin Park at 36th Street and Eastman Avenue
  • East Aurora Block Party: Sept. 14
    • 5 to 8 p.m.
    • Arrowwood Park at 3185 Arrowwood Lane

CU kickoff pep rally

  • Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.
  • Folsom Field

Our Head & College Day

  • Friday, Aug. 25, at 9 a.m.
  • CU Events Center

Spirit Night

  • Friday, Aug. 25, at 8:30 p.m.
  • Benson Lawn and Duane Lawn

WelcomeFest

  • Saturday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m.
  • Farrand Field

Be Involved Fair

  • Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2 to 6 p.m.
  • Farrand Field

CU vs. Nebraska football game

  • Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m.
  • Folsom Field

   

Credit: Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado
Chip, the CU Boulder mascot, helps first year students move in on the first day of Welcome Week on the CU Boulder campus.

