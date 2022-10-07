8,000 students move into CU Boulder

BOULDER, Colo — The University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) welcomed students back to campus on Monday for the start of the fall term.
Aided by their families, more than 8,000 undergraduates kicked off their CU journey by moving into dorms and beginning orientation.
CU said in-person orientation sessions from Monday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 21, will introduce the new students to life as a CU Boulder Buff.
Classes at CU Boulder begin Monday, Aug. 22.
CU has several events open to the public this fall. CU Boulder affiliation is not required.
- CU in the Neighborhood Block Parties
- Hill Block Party: Sept. 9, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- 1142 13th St., Boulder
- Goss Grove Block Party: Sept. 16, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Goss and 19th streets
- Martin Acres Block Party: Sept. 23, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Martin Park
- East Aurora Block Party: Sept. 30, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Arrowwood Park
- CU Buffaloes vs. TCU
- Sept. 2, 8 p.m., Folsom Field
- Buffs Wear Black
- Pearl Street Stampede
- 7 p.m. the night before home football games
- Thursday, Sept. 1
- Friday, Sept. 23
- Friday, Oct. 14 – Family Weekend
- Friday, Oct. 28 – Homecoming
- Friday, Nov. 4 – Military Appreciation
- Friday, Nov. 25
- Starts in front of the Boulder County Courthouse. The Stampede moves west, stopping on each block of the Pearl Street Mall to perform.
