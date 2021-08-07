CU, CSU students return to campus for fall semester

Students are returning to campus with optimism for the new semester.

BOULDER, Colo. — Thousands of students return to their university campuses in Boulder and Fort Collins on Monday.

Move-In Day began early Monday at the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) and Colorado State University (CSU).

CU requires masks in public indoor places regardless of vaccination status.

All CU Boulder students, staff and faculty are required to certify their COVID-19 vaccination status by Sept. 15. There will be free Johnson & Johnson vaccines on campus for those that need one.

After a year of virtual activities, CU said its fall welcome activities will be held in-person this year. Its welcome-back events will be open to first-year students, as well as second-year students who were unable to experience the full welcome experience last year.

CSU began its residence hall move-in on Monday, and students will continue to arrive through Wednesday.

Monday is predicted to be the busiest day, with about 2,545 hall residents currently registered to move in that day alone, according to CSU.

CSU has seen enrollment rise over the summer and is now predicted to open at 100% capacity in residence halls and over 90% capacity in apartments. All of the university’s residence halls and apartments will be open for the fall semester.

Masks are required inside all Colorado State University buildings this fall. All students, faculty and staff are required to submit their vaccine status or declare an exemption by Aug. 18. Those who are unvaccinated will be tested twice weekly.

CSU's four on-campus dining centers will allow 100% capacity with dine-in seating and self-service station options.

After more than a year of social distancing, CU is ready to reconnect with the community with free, family-friendly events that are open to the general public.

CU Public Community Events

CU In the Neighborhood BBQ

Martin Acres Neighborhood: Martin Park, Thursday, Sept. 9, 5-7:30 p.m.

Goss Grove Neighborhood: 19th & Grove Park, Friday, Sept. 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

University Hill Neighborhood: Beach Park, Saturday, Sept. 11, 1-4 p.m.

East Aurora Neighborhood: Arrowwood Park, Sunday, Sept. 12, 1-4 p.m.

CU Buffaloes vs. Northern Colorado Bears

Sept. 3, 7 p.m., Folsom Field

Full stadium capacity

Pearl Street Stampede

7 p.m. the night before home football games Thursday, Sept. 2 Friday, Sept. 17 Friday, Oct. 1 Friday, Oct. 15 – Family Weekend Friday, Nov. 5 – Homecoming Friday, Nov. 19 Starts on Pearl Street in front of the County Courthouse



