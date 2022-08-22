x
Back To School

DPS welcomes 90,000 students back to school

This is the first school year since 2019 that DPS has started in-person learning without a mask requirement.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) welcomed back students to more than 200 schools on Monday for the first day of the fall semester.

DPS said its more than 90,000 children scholars are back in class Monday. 

The district said this is the first school year since the start of the pandemic that it has welcomed students back to in-person learning without a mask requirement.

DPS reminds drivers to slow down and be alert, especially in school zones and around bus stops.

