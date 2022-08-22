DPS welcomes 90,000 students back to school

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) welcomed back students to more than 200 schools on Monday for the first day of the fall semester.
DPS said its more than 90,000 children scholars are back in class Monday.
The district said this is the first school year since the start of the pandemic that it has welcomed students back to in-person learning without a mask requirement.
DPS reminds drivers to slow down and be alert, especially in school zones and around bus stops.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.